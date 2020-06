Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors range

Available to move in 9/1. Location! Location! Location! Apartment has 7RM 4BR 1BA in a gorgeous Victorian style 3 family home is conveniently located within short walking distance to Brookline Hills. Easy access to Route 9 -- with easy commute to Boston. Close to restaurants and shops. Apartment is move in condition with hardwood floors throughout and tall ceilings. Large eat in kitchen. Large windows. Rear deck overlooking common backyard. Laundry in the basement. Gas cooking. Located on quiet private side street yet so accessible to everything else. Hurry!