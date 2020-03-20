1055 Beacon Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

AVAILABLE JUNE OR JULY for 2295 - Beautiful one-bedroom in a location that can't be beat, on Beacon Street in Brookline, just steps to the C Line at St. Marys, and a five-ten minute walk to Fenway, the Landmark Center, Coolidge Corner, and the BU South campus. Second-floor unit includes heat and hot water, recently renovated tiled kitchen, sunny spacious living room with decorative fireplace, brand new hardwood floors, full tiled bathroom, bedroom, and plenty of closet space. Apartment is cable/Internet-ready. Perfect for a graduate student, working professional, or a couple.Call or Email Dave at ; 617-708-4547 or David@eastcoastreatly.com



Terms: One year lease