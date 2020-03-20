All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 1055 Beacon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
1055 Beacon Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

1055 Beacon Street

1055 Beacon Street · (617) 708-4547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1055 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
AVAILABLE JUNE OR JULY for 2295 - Beautiful one-bedroom in a location that can't be beat, on Beacon Street in Brookline, just steps to the C Line at St. Marys, and a five-ten minute walk to Fenway, the Landmark Center, Coolidge Corner, and the BU South campus. Second-floor unit includes heat and hot water, recently renovated tiled kitchen, sunny spacious living room with decorative fireplace, brand new hardwood floors, full tiled bathroom, bedroom, and plenty of closet space. Apartment is cable/Internet-ready. Perfect for a graduate student, working professional, or a couple.Call or Email Dave at ; 617-708-4547 or David@eastcoastreatly.com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 Beacon Street have any available units?
1055 Beacon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 1055 Beacon Street have?
Some of 1055 Beacon Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 Beacon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1055 Beacon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 Beacon Street pet-friendly?
No, 1055 Beacon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 1055 Beacon Street offer parking?
No, 1055 Beacon Street does not offer parking.
Does 1055 Beacon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 Beacon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 Beacon Street have a pool?
No, 1055 Beacon Street does not have a pool.
Does 1055 Beacon Street have accessible units?
No, 1055 Beacon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 Beacon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1055 Beacon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1055 Beacon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1055 Beacon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1055 Beacon Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St
Brookline, MA 02446
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St
Brookline, MA 02446
110 Babcock Street
110 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity