Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

10 Coolidge Street

10 Coolidge Street · No Longer Available
Location

10 Coolidge Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
AVAIL JULY 1. Excellent location in Coolidge Corner with easy access to Longwood Medical, universities, major routes and public transportation. This FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed, 1.5 bath home is located in a two family former carriage house. The duplex unit features an open floor plan. The first floor consists of a large living room/dining room area, full kitchen and half bath. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms, one with access to a deck and the other with skylights. Also on the second floor is a full bathroom with laundry, which is in the process of being RENOVATED. The well laid out and charming home features antique maple floors throughout. Parking available in the driveway for an additional $150. The home is located in a highly desirable location with shops, restaurants and new renovated/renamed Florida Ruffin Riddley K-8 school nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Coolidge Street have any available units?
10 Coolidge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 10 Coolidge Street have?
Some of 10 Coolidge Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Coolidge Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 Coolidge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Coolidge Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 Coolidge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 10 Coolidge Street offer parking?
Yes, 10 Coolidge Street does offer parking.
Does 10 Coolidge Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Coolidge Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Coolidge Street have a pool?
No, 10 Coolidge Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 Coolidge Street have accessible units?
No, 10 Coolidge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Coolidge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Coolidge Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Coolidge Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Coolidge Street does not have units with air conditioning.
