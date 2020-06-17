10 Coolidge Street

Amenities

AVAIL JULY 1. Excellent location in Coolidge Corner with easy access to Longwood Medical, universities, major routes and public transportation. This FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed, 1.5 bath home is located in a two family former carriage house. The duplex unit features an open floor plan. The first floor consists of a large living room/dining room area, full kitchen and half bath. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms, one with access to a deck and the other with skylights. Also on the second floor is a full bathroom with laundry, which is in the process of being RENOVATED. The well laid out and charming home features antique maple floors throughout. Parking available in the driveway for an additional $150. The home is located in a highly desirable location with shops, restaurants and new renovated/renamed Florida Ruffin Riddley K-8 school nearby.