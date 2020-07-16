S Huntington Ave 401

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse coffee bar concierge gym parking pool garage internet access

1 bed + den near Longwood ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 300265



Spacious and sunlit 1 bedroom with extra den/office space in Jamaica Plain steps to Green Line T (E line), 39 bus to Longwood, and just 1 mile from Longwood Medical.



Hardwood flooring, modern kitchen, expansive windows, in-unit laundry, pet friendly, and ample closet space.



Rent includes gas and trash removal. Resident pays electric, water/sewer, and cable/internet.



Garage parking available for $250/month



Outdoor pool, fitness center, outdoor space, clubroom, concierge, on-site management and maintenance, conference room, complementary coffee bar



*Pricing and availability are subject to change.

**NO FEE! Contact Dave from HRG for more info

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300265

Property Id 300265



(RLNE5854670)