All apartments in Boston
Find more places like S Huntington Ave 401.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
S Huntington Ave 401
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

S Huntington Ave 401

401 South Huntington Avenue · (774) 571-8432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Jamaica Hills - Pond
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

401 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Hills - Pond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 401 · Avail. now

$2,855

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
1 bed + den near Longwood ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 300265

Spacious and sunlit 1 bedroom with extra den/office space in Jamaica Plain steps to Green Line T (E line), 39 bus to Longwood, and just 1 mile from Longwood Medical.

Hardwood flooring, modern kitchen, expansive windows, in-unit laundry, pet friendly, and ample closet space.

Rent includes gas and trash removal. Resident pays electric, water/sewer, and cable/internet.

Garage parking available for $250/month

Outdoor pool, fitness center, outdoor space, clubroom, concierge, on-site management and maintenance, conference room, complementary coffee bar

*Pricing and availability are subject to change.
**NO FEE! Contact Dave from HRG for more info
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300265
Property Id 300265

(RLNE5854670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does S Huntington Ave 401 have any available units?
S Huntington Ave 401 has a unit available for $2,855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does S Huntington Ave 401 have?
Some of S Huntington Ave 401's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is S Huntington Ave 401 currently offering any rent specials?
S Huntington Ave 401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is S Huntington Ave 401 pet-friendly?
Yes, S Huntington Ave 401 is pet friendly.
Does S Huntington Ave 401 offer parking?
Yes, S Huntington Ave 401 offers parking.
Does S Huntington Ave 401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, S Huntington Ave 401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does S Huntington Ave 401 have a pool?
Yes, S Huntington Ave 401 has a pool.
Does S Huntington Ave 401 have accessible units?
No, S Huntington Ave 401 does not have accessible units.
Does S Huntington Ave 401 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, S Huntington Ave 401 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for S Huntington Ave 401?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive
Boston, MA 02129
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
The Graphic Lofts Apartments
32 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02129
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity