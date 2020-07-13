All apartments in Boston
Hancock Village.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:42 PM

Hancock Village

Open Now until 5pm
298 Independence Drive · (833) 766-5019
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Free Rent 1st Month on Select Apartments
Location

298 Independence Drive, Boston, MA 02467
Brook Farm

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit I-027 · Avail. now

$2,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit S-184 · Avail. now

$2,330

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit T-184 · Avail. now

$2,510

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit S-044 · Avail. now

$2,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1038 sqft

Unit V-623 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 911 sqft

Unit I-203 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 984 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hancock Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
internet cafe
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest suite
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO OFFER CONTACT-FREE LEASING INCLUDING VIRTUAL TOURS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE, SELF-GUIDED, AND IN-PERSON TOURS WHICH HAVE RESUMED WITH PRECAUTIONS. PLEASE SPEAK TO OUR LEASING TEAM TO DETERMINE WHICH TOUR OPTION IS BEST FOR YOU AND BE SURE TO ASK ABOUT OUR COVID-19 LEASE PROTECTION PLAN. *Free Rent 1st Month on Select Apartments* Hancock Village features stately brick townhome-style residences. With hard work and an eye for detail, we've managed to maintain the classic look and feel of the property, while still adapting it to include modern features and conveniences. One of our upgrades is the modern community room which features free WiFi and a spacious relaxation area. To maintain the suburban feel and sense of spaciousness, we've left many of the attractive patios intact, offering views of either the woodlands or courtyards.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Deposit: 1 Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $245 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $60/month per pet
Cats
rent: $45/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Locker - $15/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hancock Village have any available units?
Hancock Village has 28 units available starting at $2,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does Hancock Village have?
Some of Hancock Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hancock Village currently offering any rent specials?
Hancock Village is offering the following rent specials: Free Rent 1st Month on Select Apartments
Is Hancock Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Hancock Village is pet friendly.
Does Hancock Village offer parking?
Yes, Hancock Village offers parking.
Does Hancock Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hancock Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hancock Village have a pool?
No, Hancock Village does not have a pool.
Does Hancock Village have accessible units?
No, Hancock Village does not have accessible units.
Does Hancock Village have units with dishwashers?
No, Hancock Village does not have units with dishwashers.

