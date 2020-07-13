Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge courtyard internet cafe gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance guest suite

CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO OFFER CONTACT-FREE LEASING INCLUDING VIRTUAL TOURS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE, SELF-GUIDED, AND IN-PERSON TOURS WHICH HAVE RESUMED WITH PRECAUTIONS. PLEASE SPEAK TO OUR LEASING TEAM TO DETERMINE WHICH TOUR OPTION IS BEST FOR YOU AND BE SURE TO ASK ABOUT OUR COVID-19 LEASE PROTECTION PLAN. *Free Rent 1st Month on Select Apartments* Hancock Village features stately brick townhome-style residences. With hard work and an eye for detail, we've managed to maintain the classic look and feel of the property, while still adapting it to include modern features and conveniences. One of our upgrades is the modern community room which features free WiFi and a spacious relaxation area. To maintain the suburban feel and sense of spaciousness, we've left many of the attractive patios intact, offering views of either the woodlands or courtyards.