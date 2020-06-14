Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

342 Apartments for rent in Melrose, MA with garage

Melrose apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
5 Units Available
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,080
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
42 Units Available
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,145
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
13 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,078
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Results within 1 mile of Melrose
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Revere
100 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,546
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Revere
106 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,651
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,767
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1155 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,045
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
West Revere
89 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:24am
Malden Center
32 Units Available
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,060
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1021 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
Oakland Vale
15 Units Available
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Malden Center
180 Units Available
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,240
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Nobility Hill
219 Units Available
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 11 at 05:40pm
$
Malden Center
2 Units Available
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Welcome home to Pleasant Plaza, a Carabetta Community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 11 at 03:09pm
$
Malden Center
1 Unit Available
Malden Gardens
520 Main St, Malden, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1030 sqft
As one of the tallest buildings in Malden, Malden Gardens is an 18 story complex that offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with close access to bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants, including

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Malden Center
1 Unit Available
10-12 florence
10 Florence St, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
steps to the Malden Center Train Station. Be as close as you can possibly be. These apartments are stunning and have so much to offer. Being right on the train will make getting in and out of Boston as easy as can be.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Malden Center
1 Unit Available
10 Florence Street, 307
10 Florence Street, Malden, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
725 sqft
500 Feet from Malden T Station, Dunkin Donuts, Restaurant, ATM, Convenient Store on site On-site controlled access parking State-of-the-art Otis Gen 2 elevator Controlled access to Elevator Intercoms to front entrance Wired for high-speed internet
Results within 5 miles of Melrose
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,223
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Crescent Beach
12 Units Available
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,796
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,897
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1058 sqft
Whether commuting to work, taking a stroll on the beach, or heading out for a night out with friends, at One Beachmont, you're going places.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Lower Mystic Basin
56 Units Available
The Pioneer
1760 Revere Beach Parkway, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,130
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,224
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
1099 sqft
Every adventurer needs a home base to rest, relax, and refuel-welcome to yours. Spacious open-concept homes invite small gatherings, while private balconies* offer a quiet place to soak in the Boston skyline.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Walnut Hill
10 Units Available
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,394
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Admirals Hill
9 Units Available
Axis Admiral's Hill
325 Commandants Way, Chelsea, MA
Studio
$1,805
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1250 sqft
Luxurious apartment homes with designer amenities. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, gas fireplaces, and oversized bathrooms with soaking tubs. Easy access to public transit. Covered parking available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,140
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1118 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Powder House
9 Units Available
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn, Somerville, MA
Studio
$2,410
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,770
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1059 sqft
Smoke-free and pet-friendly homes with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and luxurious bathrooms. Residents have access to bike storage, dog park, and fitness studio, among other amenities. Porter Square is walking distance away.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 01:04am
Wellington
26 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,320
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:48am
Montrose
20 Units Available
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
$2,025
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
City Guide for Melrose, MA

Melrose was originally called Ponde Fielde for its abundance of ponds and streams. Guess Heather Locklear won't be starring here any time soon, huh?

Melrose is technically a suburb of Boston since it’s considered to be part of the Greater Boston Metropolitan area. It’s really tiny--only 4.76 square miles, so it’s more of a neighborhood than anything else. Melrose is a great combination of city bustle and peaceful escape. It’s also a historic town; both the downtown area and library are on the Register of Historic Places. The homes are old, quaint and lovely, and the town is home to lots and lots of parks and greenery. At the same time, all of this is located just 7 miles from Boston, so you can get to the city quickly and easily when you need some more excitement in your life.

Having trouble with Craigslist Melrose? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Melrose, MA

Melrose apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

