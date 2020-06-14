342 Apartments for rent in Melrose, MA with garage
Melrose was originally called Ponde Fielde for its abundance of ponds and streams. Guess Heather Locklear won't be starring here any time soon, huh?
Melrose is technically a suburb of Boston since it’s considered to be part of the Greater Boston Metropolitan area. It’s really tiny--only 4.76 square miles, so it’s more of a neighborhood than anything else. Melrose is a great combination of city bustle and peaceful escape. It’s also a historic town; both the downtown area and library are on the Register of Historic Places. The homes are old, quaint and lovely, and the town is home to lots and lots of parks and greenery. At the same time, all of this is located just 7 miles from Boston, so you can get to the city quickly and easily when you need some more excitement in your life.
Melrose apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.