Great location across from Orient Heights T stop, 3 minute walk to the Constitution Beach! This renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo features beautiful new laminate contemporary grey flooring, and recessed lighting. The white kitchen with breakfast bar, granite and stainless appliances opens up to the living area, great for gatherings or just relaxing. New bathroom with oversize shower. Plus 2 generous sized bedrooms. Ultra high ceilings lend an open airy feel to the space.