Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 99 Tremont St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
99 Tremont St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
99 Tremont St.
99 Tremont Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Oak Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
99 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 99 Tremont St. have any available units?
99 Tremont St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 99 Tremont St. currently offering any rent specials?
99 Tremont St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Tremont St. pet-friendly?
No, 99 Tremont St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 99 Tremont St. offer parking?
No, 99 Tremont St. does not offer parking.
Does 99 Tremont St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 Tremont St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Tremont St. have a pool?
No, 99 Tremont St. does not have a pool.
Does 99 Tremont St. have accessible units?
No, 99 Tremont St. does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Tremont St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 Tremont St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Tremont St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 Tremont St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
Dustin Street Apartments
122 Dustin Street
Boston, MA 02135
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St
Boston, MA 02118
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College