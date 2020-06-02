All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 99 Tremont St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
99 Tremont St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

99 Tremont St.

99 Tremont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Oak Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

99 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Tremont St. have any available units?
99 Tremont St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 99 Tremont St. currently offering any rent specials?
99 Tremont St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Tremont St. pet-friendly?
No, 99 Tremont St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 99 Tremont St. offer parking?
No, 99 Tremont St. does not offer parking.
Does 99 Tremont St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 Tremont St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Tremont St. have a pool?
No, 99 Tremont St. does not have a pool.
Does 99 Tremont St. have accessible units?
No, 99 Tremont St. does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Tremont St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 Tremont St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Tremont St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 Tremont St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
Dustin Street Apartments
122 Dustin Street
Boston, MA 02135
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St
Boston, MA 02118
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College