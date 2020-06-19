All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

93 Baxter Street

93 Baxter Street · (857) 204-6623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

93 Baxter Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

Amenities

93 Baxter Street Apt #2, Boston, MA 02127 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 04/21/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. This upper level Southie duplex contains 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms - one on each floor. The two floor residence boasts an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steal appliances. This light filled unit features hardwood floors throughout and a private two story deck. Just a half mile walk to the Broadway T stop and just steps to all of the restaurants along West Broadway. This centrally located unit has it all. On site laundry and a pet friendly landlord round out this unique offering. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3515844 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Baxter Street have any available units?
93 Baxter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 93 Baxter Street have?
Some of 93 Baxter Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Baxter Street currently offering any rent specials?
93 Baxter Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Baxter Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 93 Baxter Street is pet friendly.
Does 93 Baxter Street offer parking?
No, 93 Baxter Street does not offer parking.
Does 93 Baxter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 Baxter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Baxter Street have a pool?
No, 93 Baxter Street does not have a pool.
Does 93 Baxter Street have accessible units?
No, 93 Baxter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Baxter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 93 Baxter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
