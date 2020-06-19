Amenities

93 Baxter Street Apt #2, Boston, MA 02127 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 04/21/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. This upper level Southie duplex contains 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms - one on each floor. The two floor residence boasts an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steal appliances. This light filled unit features hardwood floors throughout and a private two story deck. Just a half mile walk to the Broadway T stop and just steps to all of the restaurants along West Broadway. This centrally located unit has it all. On site laundry and a pet friendly landlord round out this unique offering. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3515844 ]