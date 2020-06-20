91 Prince Street 13

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit 13 Available 09/01/20 Coolidge Properties - Property Id: 115769



This front-facing top floor PENTHOUSE unit enjoys a quiet perch high above street level with lots of natural sunlight. Updated kitchen with granite counters, dishwasher and white cabinets having lots of storage space. Large living room with space for dining area. Modern bath with nice decorative tile. Other features include high ceilings, recessed lighting, exposed brick, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and built-in wall A/C unit.



Building Details:

-No undergrads

-Tenant pays electric heat

-Card-based laundry in the basement

-Digital intercom system

-(1) Cat max with additional $25.00/month pet rent



$2,895/Avail. 9/1



Property Reference 91-13



For more information and to set up a private showing, please call 617-731-3433.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115769

