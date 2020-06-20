All apartments in Boston
91 Prince Street 13
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

91 Prince Street 13

91 Prince Street · (617) 731-3433
Location

91 Prince Street, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Hills - Pond

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 13 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 13 Available 09/01/20 Coolidge Properties - Property Id: 115769

This front-facing top floor PENTHOUSE unit enjoys a quiet perch high above street level with lots of natural sunlight. Updated kitchen with granite counters, dishwasher and white cabinets having lots of storage space. Large living room with space for dining area. Modern bath with nice decorative tile. Other features include high ceilings, recessed lighting, exposed brick, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and built-in wall A/C unit.

Building Details:
-No undergrads
-Tenant pays electric heat
-Card-based laundry in the basement
-Digital intercom system
-(1) Cat max with additional $25.00/month pet rent

$2,895/Avail. 9/1

Property Reference 91-13

For more information and to set up a private showing, please call 617-731-3433.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115769
Property Id 115769

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5842798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Prince Street 13 have any available units?
91 Prince Street 13 has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 91 Prince Street 13 have?
Some of 91 Prince Street 13's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 Prince Street 13 currently offering any rent specials?
91 Prince Street 13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Prince Street 13 pet-friendly?
No, 91 Prince Street 13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 91 Prince Street 13 offer parking?
No, 91 Prince Street 13 does not offer parking.
Does 91 Prince Street 13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 Prince Street 13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Prince Street 13 have a pool?
No, 91 Prince Street 13 does not have a pool.
Does 91 Prince Street 13 have accessible units?
No, 91 Prince Street 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Prince Street 13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 Prince Street 13 has units with dishwashers.
