9 Spring Park Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Available August 1st!



The kitchen is large, eat in sized, and has plenty of cabinet and pantry space including a gas stove, dishwasher, over-range microwave, full size fridge and garbage disposal. Kitchen has been updated with white cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Living room is a good size and has full size newer windows and a closet for additional storage. Three large bedrooms and one bathroom.



Front and rear deck, one (1) parking space included in the rent and there is a shared back yard for outdoor enjoyment. Laundry is coin-op and located in the basement along with a private storage room.



First month's rent (3,100), security deposit ($3,100), Realtor fee ($3,100) application fee is $25 per person. 12 month lease and good credit required.



Tenants pay utilities (gas, electric, cable/internet). No Smoking. 1 cat okay; NO DOGS!



*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourselves, confirm if August 1st works for you and if you have any pets** Serious inquiries for August 1st only!

Fun Jamaica Plain location within walking distance (5-10mins) to the center of town. Only a short walk (about 10 mins) to Hyde Square with plenty of shops, restaurants, and bars. Jamaica Pond is also only about a 10 minute walk away. Either the Orange Line Stonybrook T stop, or the Green Heath Street T stops are nearby. You can also catch the #39 Bus just 2 blocks down on Centre Street.