Home
/
Boston, MA
/
9 Spring Park Ave
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:08 AM

9 Spring Park Ave

9 Spring Park Avenue · (617) 522-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Boston
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

9 Spring Park Avenue, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Central - South Sumner

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Available August 1st!

The kitchen is large, eat in sized, and has plenty of cabinet and pantry space including a gas stove, dishwasher, over-range microwave, full size fridge and garbage disposal. Kitchen has been updated with white cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Living room is a good size and has full size newer windows and a closet for additional storage. Three large bedrooms and one bathroom.

Front and rear deck, one (1) parking space included in the rent and there is a shared back yard for outdoor enjoyment. Laundry is coin-op and located in the basement along with a private storage room.

First month's rent (3,100), security deposit ($3,100), Realtor fee ($3,100) application fee is $25 per person. 12 month lease and good credit required.

Tenants pay utilities (gas, electric, cable/internet). No Smoking. 1 cat okay; NO DOGS!

*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourselves, confirm if August 1st works for you and if you have any pets** Serious inquiries for August 1st only!
Fun Jamaica Plain location within walking distance (5-10mins) to the center of town. Only a short walk (about 10 mins) to Hyde Square with plenty of shops, restaurants, and bars. Jamaica Pond is also only about a 10 minute walk away. Either the Orange Line Stonybrook T stop, or the Green Heath Street T stops are nearby. You can also catch the #39 Bus just 2 blocks down on Centre Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Spring Park Ave have any available units?
9 Spring Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Spring Park Ave have?
Some of 9 Spring Park Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Spring Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9 Spring Park Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Spring Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Spring Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9 Spring Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9 Spring Park Ave does offer parking.
Does 9 Spring Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Spring Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Spring Park Ave have a pool?
No, 9 Spring Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9 Spring Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 9 Spring Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Spring Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Spring Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
