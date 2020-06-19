All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
9 Mansfield St Unit 2
9 Mansfield St Unit 2

9 Mansfield Street · (617) 751-5119
Location

9 Mansfield Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $3300 · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Plans are for marketing purposes only and tenants to view verify onsite.*** NEW CONSTRUCTION! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom luxury unit available in Allston. Modern yet timeless design is showcased through the luxurious finishes which include Jenn-Air appliances, custom cabinetry, premium counters, and designer tiles. High efficiency electric heating and hot water. Please note: Units are metered separately metered. Tenants will be responsible for water and sewer payment. Parking available for $150 per month for compact cars $200 per month for full sized cars. Cats OK for an additional $50. Dogs subject to owners approval and will be an additional $100 per month. Lease through 8/31/21. https://www.9mansfieldapartments.com

PLEASE NOTE THAT UNITS ARE SEPARATELY METERED AND ANY TENANTS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR WATER AND SEWER PAYMENTS.

(RLNE5755483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Mansfield St Unit 2 have any available units?
9 Mansfield St Unit 2 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 9 Mansfield St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
9 Mansfield St Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Mansfield St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 9 Mansfield St Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 9 Mansfield St Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 9 Mansfield St Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 9 Mansfield St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Mansfield St Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Mansfield St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 9 Mansfield St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 9 Mansfield St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 9 Mansfield St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Mansfield St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Mansfield St Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Mansfield St Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Mansfield St Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
