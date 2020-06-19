9 Mansfield St Unit 2

Amenities

Plans are for marketing purposes only and tenants to view verify onsite.*** NEW CONSTRUCTION! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom luxury unit available in Allston. Modern yet timeless design is showcased through the luxurious finishes which include Jenn-Air appliances, custom cabinetry, premium counters, and designer tiles. High efficiency electric heating and hot water. Please note: Units are metered separately metered. Tenants will be responsible for water and sewer payment. Parking available for $150 per month for compact cars $200 per month for full sized cars. Cats OK for an additional $50. Dogs subject to owners approval and will be an additional $100 per month. Lease through 8/31/21. https://www.9mansfieldapartments.com



