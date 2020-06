Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 9/1.Pet friendly updated one bed in the heart of Beacon Hill with a private entrance off of West Cedar Street. Open layout with a spacious living room and kitchen area. Good sized bedroom with large closets throughout. Bedroom leads to deeded patio space to enjoy outdoor space with your furry friend. Professionally managed building that has a common roof deck with a great view of the skyline. Close to the T, Charles St, and easy access to Storrow. Virtual showings only.