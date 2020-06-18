87 Savin Hill Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking tennis court

Beautifully-Renovated, 4 Bedroom 1 Bath on Top Floor of Well-Maintained Three-Family Residence Just Blocks From the Savin Hill Redline Train Station. This Freshly-Painted and Open Concept Penthouse Features a Stone-Countered, Stainless Steel Kitchen, Which Adjoins a Cozy Living Area with Original Built-in, and Which Also Connects to a Rear-Facing, Three-Season, Enclosed Porch. All Cable-Ready, Spacious Bedrooms Offer Good Closets, and a Modern, Full-Sized Bathroom with Granite Vanity is Laid with Ceramic Tile Flooring. Onsite Laundry is Not Available and Pets are Not Allowed. Outdoor Amenities Include 1-Car Off-Street Parking, and Area Amenities Include Close Proximity to Great Local Venues Like The Daily, Ghost Pepper, McKennas Cafe, as Well as Convenient Access to UMass Boston, Malibu/Savin Hill Beaches, Basket Ball/Tennis Courts, and I-93 North and South. Good Credit and References Required.



Terms: One year lease