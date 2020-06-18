All apartments in Boston
87 Savin Hill Ave.
87 Savin Hill Ave.

87 Savin Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

87 Savin Hill Avenue, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
tennis court
Beautifully-Renovated, 4 Bedroom 1 Bath on Top Floor of Well-Maintained Three-Family Residence Just Blocks From the Savin Hill Redline Train Station. This Freshly-Painted and Open Concept Penthouse Features a Stone-Countered, Stainless Steel Kitchen, Which Adjoins a Cozy Living Area with Original Built-in, and Which Also Connects to a Rear-Facing, Three-Season, Enclosed Porch. All Cable-Ready, Spacious Bedrooms Offer Good Closets, and a Modern, Full-Sized Bathroom with Granite Vanity is Laid with Ceramic Tile Flooring. Onsite Laundry is Not Available and Pets are Not Allowed. Outdoor Amenities Include 1-Car Off-Street Parking, and Area Amenities Include Close Proximity to Great Local Venues Like The Daily, Ghost Pepper, McKennas Cafe, as Well as Convenient Access to UMass Boston, Malibu/Savin Hill Beaches, Basket Ball/Tennis Courts, and I-93 North and South. Good Credit and References Required.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Savin Hill Ave. have any available units?
87 Savin Hill Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 87 Savin Hill Ave. have?
Some of 87 Savin Hill Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 Savin Hill Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
87 Savin Hill Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Savin Hill Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 87 Savin Hill Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 87 Savin Hill Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 87 Savin Hill Ave. does offer parking.
Does 87 Savin Hill Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 Savin Hill Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Savin Hill Ave. have a pool?
No, 87 Savin Hill Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 87 Savin Hill Ave. have accessible units?
No, 87 Savin Hill Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Savin Hill Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 87 Savin Hill Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
