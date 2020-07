Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Make this lovely apartment your new home! Sunny living room with large windows and a big closet. Two good size bedrooms. Bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher!!! Updated bathroom. Convenient location: 3 min. walk to JFK T, walking distance to South Bay Plaza and Carson Beach. Easy on street parking, within minutes to expressways. THIS IS A MUST SEE!!!



Terms: One year lease