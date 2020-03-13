All apartments in Boston
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
83 Eutaw Street #1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

83 Eutaw Street #1

83 Eutaw St · No Longer Available
Boston
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

83 Eutaw St, Boston, MA 02128
Eagle Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
East Boston - Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Bi-Level Condo, Laundry in UNIT! Small Pets Ok! - Eutaw Street, East Boston Available Now! Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Bi-Level Condo + Laundry in UNIT. Heat & Hot Water Included. Tenant Pays Electricity. Main level, open floor plan kitchen and family/living room, 1 Bedroom,1 Bathroom. Lower Level 3 Bedrooms, One full Bathroom and Laundry Room. Pet Friendly up to 30 lbs. $3,400.00 / Month + $1,750.00 Security Deposit to move in. (NO LAST MONTH RENT REQUIRED)
*** Pictures Shown are of the Actual Unit Now Available taken earlier this month. ***

(RLNE5737600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Eutaw Street #1 have any available units?
83 Eutaw Street #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 83 Eutaw Street #1 have?
Some of 83 Eutaw Street #1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Eutaw Street #1 currently offering any rent specials?
83 Eutaw Street #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Eutaw Street #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 83 Eutaw Street #1 is pet friendly.
Does 83 Eutaw Street #1 offer parking?
No, 83 Eutaw Street #1 does not offer parking.
Does 83 Eutaw Street #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83 Eutaw Street #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Eutaw Street #1 have a pool?
No, 83 Eutaw Street #1 does not have a pool.
Does 83 Eutaw Street #1 have accessible units?
No, 83 Eutaw Street #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Eutaw Street #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 Eutaw Street #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
