83 Eutaw Street #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

East Boston - Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Bi-Level Condo, Laundry in UNIT! Small Pets Ok! - Eutaw Street, East Boston Available Now! Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Bi-Level Condo + Laundry in UNIT. Heat & Hot Water Included. Tenant Pays Electricity. Main level, open floor plan kitchen and family/living room, 1 Bedroom,1 Bathroom. Lower Level 3 Bedrooms, One full Bathroom and Laundry Room. Pet Friendly up to 30 lbs. $3,400.00 / Month + $1,750.00 Security Deposit to move in. (NO LAST MONTH RENT REQUIRED)

*** Pictures Shown are of the Actual Unit Now Available taken earlier this month. ***



(RLNE5737600)