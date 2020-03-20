82 Brainerd Rd.

Amenities

on-site laundry cats allowed recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Available SEPT 1st! Rare opportunity to live in an eco-friendly, newly renovated building in Allston's Green District. The apartment was just gut renovated and features opaque gray quartz counters, stainless steel Frigidaire appliances, marble bathroom, and lots of sunlight! Large sunny living room, and one good size bedroom. Brand new laundry room just installed in the building. Heat and hot water are included with rent. Cats are welcome! Contact Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty.com Thank you!



Terms: One year lease