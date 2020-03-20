All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 82 Brainerd Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
82 Brainerd Rd.
Last updated April 10 2020 at 1:17 AM

82 Brainerd Rd.

82 Brainerd Road · (860) 424-2782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

82 Brainerd Road, Boston, MA 02134
Coolidge Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available SEPT 1st! Rare opportunity to live in an eco-friendly, newly renovated building in Allston's Green District. The apartment was just gut renovated and features opaque gray quartz counters, stainless steel Frigidaire appliances, marble bathroom, and lots of sunlight! Large sunny living room, and one good size bedroom. Brand new laundry room just installed in the building. Heat and hot water are included with rent. Cats are welcome! Contact Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty.com Thank you!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Brainerd Rd. have any available units?
82 Brainerd Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 82 Brainerd Rd. have?
Some of 82 Brainerd Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Brainerd Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
82 Brainerd Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Brainerd Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 82 Brainerd Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 82 Brainerd Rd. offer parking?
No, 82 Brainerd Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 82 Brainerd Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Brainerd Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Brainerd Rd. have a pool?
No, 82 Brainerd Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 82 Brainerd Rd. have accessible units?
No, 82 Brainerd Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Brainerd Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 82 Brainerd Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 82 Brainerd Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
Lofts At Atlantic Wharf
530 Atlantic Ave
Boston, MA 02210
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
Boston, MA 02135
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity