Boston, MA
8 Whittier Place
Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:51 PM

8 Whittier Place

8 Whittier Place · (617) 542-0012
Boston
West End
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

8 Whittier Place, Boston, MA 02114
West End

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 14J · Avail. now

$2,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 942 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
pool
tennis court
Spectacular Charles River Views! High floor, spacious, renovated 1 bed + study in well-located condominium building with 24 hour concierge, stylish newly renovated common areas. Huge layout with attractive Brazilian cherry floors, large, sparkling renovated kitchen with granite breakfast bar, fully applianced including new stainless steel refrigerator, sunny study (finished former balcony) spacious bedroom has a huge walk in closet. Convenient Whittier Place Condominium offers on-site management, maintenance & 24 hour concierge. Beautiful park-like setting w/ a Health Club with indoor & outdoor pools and a tennis club available to join. Ideally located near MGH, MEEI, Whole Foods, the Shopping & Restaurants of Beacon Hill, as well as Kendall & Government Center. All T lines, Zipcar, BLUEbikes, commuter rail, EZ ride & Partners Shuttle stops are nearby, as well as the Esplanade's bike trails. Convenient to the new Hub on Causeway, supermarket, cinema, food hall, restaurants and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Whittier Place have any available units?
8 Whittier Place has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Whittier Place have?
Some of 8 Whittier Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Whittier Place currently offering any rent specials?
8 Whittier Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Whittier Place pet-friendly?
No, 8 Whittier Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 8 Whittier Place offer parking?
No, 8 Whittier Place does not offer parking.
Does 8 Whittier Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Whittier Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Whittier Place have a pool?
Yes, 8 Whittier Place has a pool.
Does 8 Whittier Place have accessible units?
No, 8 Whittier Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Whittier Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Whittier Place has units with dishwashers.
