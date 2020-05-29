8 Whittier Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator pool tennis court

Spectacular Charles River Views! High floor, spacious, renovated 1 bed + study in well-located condominium building with 24 hour concierge, stylish newly renovated common areas. Huge layout with attractive Brazilian cherry floors, large, sparkling renovated kitchen with granite breakfast bar, fully applianced including new stainless steel refrigerator, sunny study (finished former balcony) spacious bedroom has a huge walk in closet. Convenient Whittier Place Condominium offers on-site management, maintenance & 24 hour concierge. Beautiful park-like setting w/ a Health Club with indoor & outdoor pools and a tennis club available to join. Ideally located near MGH, MEEI, Whole Foods, the Shopping & Restaurants of Beacon Hill, as well as Kendall & Government Center. All T lines, Zipcar, BLUEbikes, commuter rail, EZ ride & Partners Shuttle stops are nearby, as well as the Esplanade's bike trails. Convenient to the new Hub on Causeway, supermarket, cinema, food hall, restaurants and more.