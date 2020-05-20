All apartments in Boston
8 Islington St.
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

8 Islington St.

8 Islington Street · (617) 477-0601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 Islington Street, Boston, MA 02134
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Ideal location Allston 4 bedroom 2 bath, see it while it lasts! This unit is walking distance to multiple popular shops, bars, and restaurants as well as the green line and buses like the 57 & 66. Sunny front facing living room, kitchen with dishwasher, and all four bedrooms are a good size. Contact EDGE for more information on this listing, and hundreds of our other listings! See why more people are choosing the highest and most-reviewed real estate firm in Massachusetts. One-month brokerage fee applies. EDGE Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Islington St. have any available units?
8 Islington St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Islington St. have?
Some of 8 Islington St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Islington St. currently offering any rent specials?
8 Islington St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Islington St. pet-friendly?
No, 8 Islington St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 8 Islington St. offer parking?
No, 8 Islington St. does not offer parking.
Does 8 Islington St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Islington St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Islington St. have a pool?
No, 8 Islington St. does not have a pool.
Does 8 Islington St. have accessible units?
No, 8 Islington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Islington St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Islington St. has units with dishwashers.
