Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:06 PM

8 Greenville St Unit 3

8 Greenville Street · (978) 821-4023
Location

8 Greenville Street, Boston, MA 02119
Sav-Mor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Significant price adjustment!! Sun drenched, condo quality, penthouse with amazing Boston views! Open concept floor plan great for entertaining. Spacious kitchen w/ full size island, custom cabinetry and ss appliances, flows into flexible living area with many layout possibilities. 3 generous bedrooms, each offers a separate cove, perfect for home office. The master offers a true walk in closet. Both baths have full size soaking tubs with custom glass enclosures. Plenty of storage, nest thermostat for easy climate control, in unit laundry, high efficiency insulation keeps sound at a minimum. 1 garage space included. Large private deck offers a peaceful retreat after a busy day. The custom landscape includes pavers, botanicals and green space creating a park-like oasis. Prime location, walk to Dudley Station and shopping. This rapidly transforming area, provides quick access to S. End, Fenway, Longwood, Midtown all with a quiet, and charming neighborhood feel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Greenville St Unit 3 have any available units?
8 Greenville St Unit 3 has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Greenville St Unit 3 have?
Some of 8 Greenville St Unit 3's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Greenville St Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
8 Greenville St Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Greenville St Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 8 Greenville St Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 8 Greenville St Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 8 Greenville St Unit 3 does offer parking.
Does 8 Greenville St Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Greenville St Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Greenville St Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 8 Greenville St Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 8 Greenville St Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 8 Greenville St Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Greenville St Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Greenville St Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
