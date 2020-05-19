8 Greenville St Unit 3

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Significant price adjustment!! Sun drenched, condo quality, penthouse with amazing Boston views! Open concept floor plan great for entertaining. Spacious kitchen w/ full size island, custom cabinetry and ss appliances, flows into flexible living area with many layout possibilities. 3 generous bedrooms, each offers a separate cove, perfect for home office. The master offers a true walk in closet. Both baths have full size soaking tubs with custom glass enclosures. Plenty of storage, nest thermostat for easy climate control, in unit laundry, high efficiency insulation keeps sound at a minimum. 1 garage space included. Large private deck offers a peaceful retreat after a busy day. The custom landscape includes pavers, botanicals and green space creating a park-like oasis. Prime location, walk to Dudley Station and shopping. This rapidly transforming area, provides quick access to S. End, Fenway, Longwood, Midtown all with a quiet, and charming neighborhood feel.