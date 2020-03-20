All apartments in Boston
Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:32 PM

8 Beckler Ave.

8 Beckler Avenue · (516) 761-9354
Location

8 Beckler Avenue, Boston, MA 02127
Telegraph Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Perfectly located 1 bedroom, just off tree- lined K Street, in the heart of South Boston, available September 1st. Brownstone second floor unit in owner occupied 3 family. The unit features wide pine floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave, gas cooking. Bonus in- unit laundry, large bathroom with tub. Short walk or drive to Stop and Shop/Foodies Market, restaurants, Carson beach. 10 minutes to Seaport and Downtown via public transportation. One month broker fee. No pets preferred. Video of unit available upon request. Owner willing to provide an a/c unit for incoming tenant. Tenant is responsible for gas(cooking) and electricity.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Beckler Ave. have any available units?
8 Beckler Ave. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Beckler Ave. have?
Some of 8 Beckler Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Beckler Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8 Beckler Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Beckler Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 8 Beckler Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 8 Beckler Ave. offer parking?
No, 8 Beckler Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8 Beckler Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Beckler Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Beckler Ave. have a pool?
No, 8 Beckler Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8 Beckler Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8 Beckler Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Beckler Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Beckler Ave. has units with dishwashers.
