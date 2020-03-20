8 Beckler Ave.

Amenities

Perfectly located 1 bedroom, just off tree- lined K Street, in the heart of South Boston, available September 1st. Brownstone second floor unit in owner occupied 3 family. The unit features wide pine floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave, gas cooking. Bonus in- unit laundry, large bathroom with tub. Short walk or drive to Stop and Shop/Foodies Market, restaurants, Carson beach. 10 minutes to Seaport and Downtown via public transportation. One month broker fee. No pets preferred. Video of unit available upon request. Owner willing to provide an a/c unit for incoming tenant. Tenant is responsible for gas(cooking) and electricity.



Terms: One year lease