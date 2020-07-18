76 Strathmore Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious first floor corner unit for December 1st! Pet Friendly!!Large Dogs are welcome! This unit was renovated for the owners when they purchased it. Large kitchen has gas stove, Bosch dishwasher, and filtered water inside of the refrigerator. In unit laundry, and larger laundry machines are available in the complex. Bedroom is 10'10"x17'4" with two closets and large wardrobe in the corner. Wardrobe can be removed. All the shades can go bottom up or top down to let sun light in. Window a/c units come with the apartment. Parking available for rent separately for 175/month. Heat&Hot water included,tenant covers Electricity, and Cooking Gas Text or Email to schedule your showing!