Home
/
Boston, MA
/
76 Strathmore Rd.
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

76 Strathmore Rd.

76 Strathmore Road · (617) 500-1282
Boston
Commonwealth
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

76 Strathmore Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious first floor corner unit for December 1st! Pet Friendly!!Large Dogs are welcome! This unit was renovated for the owners when they purchased it. Large kitchen has gas stove, Bosch dishwasher, and filtered water inside of the refrigerator. In unit laundry, and larger laundry machines are available in the complex. Bedroom is 10'10"x17'4" with two closets and large wardrobe in the corner. Wardrobe can be removed. All the shades can go bottom up or top down to let sun light in. Window a/c units come with the apartment. Parking available for rent separately for 175/month. Heat&amp;Hot water included,tenant covers Electricity, and Cooking Gas Text or Email to schedule your showing! Spacious first floor corner unit for December 1st! Pet Friendly!!Large Dogs are welcome! This unit was renovated for the owners when they purchased it. Large kitchen has gas stove, Bosch dishwasher, and filtered water inside of the refrigerator. In unit laundry, and larger laundry machines are available in the complex. Bedroom is 10'10"x17'4" with two closets and large wardrobe in the corner. Wardrobe can be removed. All the shades can go bottom up or top down to let sun light in. Window a/c units come with the apartment. Parking available for rent separately for 175/month. Heat&amp;Hot water included,tenant covers Electricity, and Cooking Gas Text or Email to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 Strathmore Rd. have any available units?
76 Strathmore Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 76 Strathmore Rd. have?
Some of 76 Strathmore Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 Strathmore Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
76 Strathmore Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Strathmore Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 76 Strathmore Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 76 Strathmore Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 76 Strathmore Rd. offers parking.
Does 76 Strathmore Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 76 Strathmore Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Strathmore Rd. have a pool?
No, 76 Strathmore Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 76 Strathmore Rd. have accessible units?
No, 76 Strathmore Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Strathmore Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 76 Strathmore Rd. has units with dishwashers.
