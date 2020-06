Amenities

State-of-the-art fitness center with cardio and strength equipment Free WiFi available in common areas Complimentary package acceptance service Garage parking available 24-hour concierge 24-hour emergency maintenance On site management team Pet-friendly community Pet care services including pet sitting, walking, and grooming through our partners at Baroo Smoke-free community 30-day move-in satisfaction guarantee Flexible lease terms Porto - Mediterranean inspired dining from James Beard Award-Winning Chef Jody Adams (located at our sister property, Avalon at Prudential Center) Commute easier with real-time transit information provided by TransitScreen Underground access to retail shopping and 24-hour supermarket Convenient indoor access to Copley Place and The Shops at Prudential Center Located near public transportation On-site Zipcar Gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops Panoramic views of Boston and The Charles River Energy-efficient windows Sustainable apartment plumbing fixtures and HVAC equipment ENERGY STAR appliances



Terms: One year lease