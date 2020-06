74 Oakland St.

Amenities

HIGH END LUXURY RENOVATION. ALL 100% NEWLY CONSTRUCTED TOWNHOUSE. TWO FLOORS OF LIVING SPACE WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS. CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING AND LAUNDRY IN UNIT. 100% BRAND NEW KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES & GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. FIRST FLOOR HAS LARGE LIVING ROOM, HALF BATHROOM, KITCHEN AND DOUBLE DOORS OPEN TO BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD PATIO. ABOUT 2000 SQUARE FOOT HOME. BRAND NEW SPRAY FOAM INSULATION TO KEEP WARM IN THE WINTER AND COOL IN SUMMER, HIGH CEILINGS. UNDERGROUND AND OUTDOOR PARKING INCLUDED. ADDITIONAL STORAGE IN THE GARAGE. 100% BRAND NEW BATHROOMS WITH CERAMIC TILES. RECESSED LIGHTING AND LARGE OVERSIZED WINDOWS FOR TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT. NEW 2017. WONDERFULLY LOCATED STEPS FROM POPULAR BRIGHTON CENTER AND NEAR OAK SQUARE. CLOSE TO BUS ROUTES, GREEN LINE ON T AND EXPRESS BUS ROUTE TO DOWNTOWN BOSTON. MANY SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE. CLOSE TO MARKET STREET, SOLDIERS FIELD ROAD AND MASS PIKE FOR EASY COMMUTE. ALL BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. NO UNDERGRADUATES.



Terms: One year lease