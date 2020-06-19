All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

73 Worcester St

73 Worcester Street · (617) 542-0012
Location

73 Worcester Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$3,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Sun Filled one bedroom penthouse in the south end. Skylights illuminating your living space make for a bright and cheery home. This home also offers a brand new large private deck with exceptional views of the back bay skyline, accessed directly off the living area. Bountiful storage space throughout, wood burning fireplace, brand new washer/dryer, open kitchen/living room complete w/ wine refrigerator round out this great home. This lovely tree lined street is just steps away from some of the best restaurants in the South End such as Orinoco, El Centro, Toro and many more; public transportation is just a few blocks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Worcester St have any available units?
73 Worcester St has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 73 Worcester St have?
Some of 73 Worcester St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Worcester St currently offering any rent specials?
73 Worcester St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Worcester St pet-friendly?
No, 73 Worcester St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 73 Worcester St offer parking?
No, 73 Worcester St does not offer parking.
Does 73 Worcester St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 73 Worcester St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Worcester St have a pool?
No, 73 Worcester St does not have a pool.
Does 73 Worcester St have accessible units?
No, 73 Worcester St does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Worcester St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 Worcester St has units with dishwashers.
