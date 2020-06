Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Amazing 3BR 1 Bath Apartment in Great Location!!! This apartment is a must see for any renter. Freshly painted with gleaming hardwood floors, eat-in-kitchen, and spacious bedrooms. Perfect for roommates! Enjoy lovely city views from your very own private porch. 1 off street parking spot comes included with rent. Available for a September 1st move in. Don't miss out!!!