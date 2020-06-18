70 Sagamore St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

BRAND NEW EVERYTHING!!!! Make this lovely apartment your new home before it's gone!!!! Featuring large open layout kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and quartz countertops. Three really big bedrooms. Sunny living room. Quiet residential street steps form Savin Hill and JFK T stop (red line). Gorgeous bathroom. Central heat and A/C!!! Tons of stylish details. *** Photos used are only for representation of the finishes. Please refer to the video tour for actual layouts. Contact agent for recent pictures of the unit. Private laundry in basement as well as storage room. Parking available for rent (tandem). This is a steel at this price, hurry in! Available June 1st.



Terms: One year lease