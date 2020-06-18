All apartments in Boston
70 Sagamore St.

70 Sagamore Street · No Longer Available
Location

70 Sagamore Street, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
BRAND NEW EVERYTHING!!!! Make this lovely apartment your new home before it's gone!!!! Featuring large open layout kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and quartz countertops. Three really big bedrooms. Sunny living room. Quiet residential street steps form Savin Hill and JFK T stop (red line). Gorgeous bathroom. Central heat and A/C!!! Tons of stylish details. *** Photos used are only for representation of the finishes. Please refer to the video tour for actual layouts. Contact agent for recent pictures of the unit. Private laundry in basement as well as storage room. Parking available for rent (tandem). This is a steel at this price, hurry in! Available June 1st.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Sagamore St. have any available units?
70 Sagamore St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Sagamore St. have?
Some of 70 Sagamore St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Sagamore St. currently offering any rent specials?
70 Sagamore St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Sagamore St. pet-friendly?
No, 70 Sagamore St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 70 Sagamore St. offer parking?
Yes, 70 Sagamore St. does offer parking.
Does 70 Sagamore St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Sagamore St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Sagamore St. have a pool?
No, 70 Sagamore St. does not have a pool.
Does 70 Sagamore St. have accessible units?
No, 70 Sagamore St. does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Sagamore St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Sagamore St. has units with dishwashers.
