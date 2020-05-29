All apartments in Boston
70 Day St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

70 Day St.

70 Day Street · No Longer Available
Location

70 Day Street, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully renovated 3 bed 1 bath on Day Street, a prime Jamaica Plain location minutes to Hyde Square, the Jamaica Pond; Orange &amp; Green line MBTA access as well as bus routes. Spacious living room with bay windows. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet. Eat-in kitchen leads to a private porch. Free laundry is located downstairs in a large storage unit private to this apartment. One parking spot immediately behind the building. This is a great unit in a great location, this one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Day St. have any available units?
70 Day St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Day St. have?
Some of 70 Day St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Day St. currently offering any rent specials?
70 Day St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Day St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 Day St. is pet friendly.
Does 70 Day St. offer parking?
Yes, 70 Day St. does offer parking.
Does 70 Day St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Day St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Day St. have a pool?
No, 70 Day St. does not have a pool.
Does 70 Day St. have accessible units?
No, 70 Day St. does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Day St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Day St. has units with dishwashers.
