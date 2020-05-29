70 Day St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautifully renovated 3 bed 1 bath on Day Street, a prime Jamaica Plain location minutes to Hyde Square, the Jamaica Pond; Orange & Green line MBTA access as well as bus routes. Spacious living room with bay windows. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet. Eat-in kitchen leads to a private porch. Free laundry is located downstairs in a large storage unit private to this apartment. One parking spot immediately behind the building. This is a great unit in a great location, this one won't last!