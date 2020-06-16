7 Carol Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available August 1st, but have other options here for June,July and August! Beautiful two-bedroom apartment located in a professionally-managed building on Carol Avenue, just a block away from Whole Foods in Brighton on the Brookline Line. Includes heat and hot water, hardwood floors, recently renovated kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, large sunny living room, full tiled bathroom, lots of closet space, and card-operated laundry facilities on site. Just a few minutes walk to the B line at Washington Street and a 7-minute walk to the C Line @ Washington Square in Brookline! Perfect for graduate students, a couple, or working professionals! Call or text today dbriggs@eastcoastrealty (dot) com | ( 8 6 0) 4 2 4 - 2 7 8 2



Terms: One year lease