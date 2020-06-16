All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 7 Carol Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
7 Carol Ave.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:11 AM

7 Carol Ave.

7 Carol Avenue · (860) 424-2782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7 Carol Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available August 1st, but have other options here for June,July and August! Beautiful two-bedroom apartment located in a professionally-managed building on Carol Avenue, just a block away from Whole Foods in Brighton on the Brookline Line. Includes heat and hot water, hardwood floors, recently renovated kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, large sunny living room, full tiled bathroom, lots of closet space, and card-operated laundry facilities on site. Just a few minutes walk to the B line at Washington Street and a 7-minute walk to the C Line @ Washington Square in Brookline! Perfect for graduate students, a couple, or working professionals! Call or text today dbriggs@eastcoastrealty (dot) com | ( 8 6 0) 4 2 4 - 2 7 8 2

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Carol Ave. have any available units?
7 Carol Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Carol Ave. have?
Some of 7 Carol Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Carol Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7 Carol Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Carol Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 7 Carol Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 7 Carol Ave. offer parking?
No, 7 Carol Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7 Carol Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Carol Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Carol Ave. have a pool?
No, 7 Carol Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7 Carol Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7 Carol Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Carol Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Carol Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7 Carol Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
315 ON A
315 A St
Boston, MA 02210
Radian
120 Kingston St
Boston, MA 02111

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity