691 Massachusetts Ave.
691 Massachusetts Ave.

691 Massachusetts Avenue · (617) 201-0402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
691 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
bike storage
lobby
Newer construction 2-bedroom condo with washer/dryer in unit. Elevator building. Bosch appliances, hardwood floors. Beautifully appointed bath with gorgeous tile step-in shower. This apartment is in one of the newer developments in the South End. Inviting lobby welcomes you & your guests. Note: one bedroom is smaller than the other and has closet outside the bedroom. Great for roommates wanting a lovely, upscale unit at an affordable price for 2! Grad students welcome. Just blocks from BU Medical. First, Last, Sec, Full fee. $250 move-in fee per building requirements.

Terms: One year lease

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 691 Massachusetts Ave. have any available units?
691 Massachusetts Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 691 Massachusetts Ave. have?
Some of 691 Massachusetts Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 691 Massachusetts Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
691 Massachusetts Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 691 Massachusetts Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 691 Massachusetts Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 691 Massachusetts Ave. offer parking?
No, 691 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 691 Massachusetts Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 691 Massachusetts Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 691 Massachusetts Ave. have a pool?
No, 691 Massachusetts Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 691 Massachusetts Ave. have accessible units?
No, 691 Massachusetts Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 691 Massachusetts Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 691 Massachusetts Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
