691 Massachusetts Ave.

Amenities
Newer construction 2-bedroom condo with washer/dryer in unit. Elevator building. Bosch appliances, hardwood floors. Beautifully appointed bath with gorgeous tile step-in shower. This apartment is in one of the newer developments in the South End. Inviting lobby welcomes you & your guests. Note: one bedroom is smaller than the other and has closet outside the bedroom. Great for roommates wanting a lovely, upscale unit at an affordable price for 2! Grad students welcome. Just blocks from BU Medical. First, Last, Sec, Full fee. $250 move-in fee per building requirements.
Terms: One year lease