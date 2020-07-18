691 Massachusetts Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities elevator bike storage lobby

Newer construction 2-bedroom condo with washer/dryer in unit. Elevator building. Bosch appliances, hardwood floors. Beautifully appointed bath with gorgeous tile step-in shower. This apartment is in one of the newer developments in the South End. Inviting lobby welcomes you & your guests. Note: one bedroom is smaller than the other and has closet outside the bedroom. Great for roommates wanting a lovely, upscale unit at an affordable price for 2! Grad students welcome. Just blocks from BU Medical. First, Last, Sec, Full fee. $250 move-in fee per building requirements.



Terms: One year lease