69 St Botolph St.

Amenities
Available from June 1st, 2020 - An exquisite Parlor-Duplex situated in the heart of Back Bay. Classic charm meets contemporary design inside this spacious home, beginning with a grand open living & dining area concept with an adjacent kitchen, separated by a granite breakfast-bar, and natural light pouring through the south-facing bay windows. The updated kitchen includes stainless appliances with an abundance of pantry and storage space. Transition downstairs to an additional family room, home office or a "guest suite" with attached full bath. Two bedrooms on the main level including a generous master bedroom with a walk-in closet and pass-thru bath with double vanity. One exclusive parking space included! Recently refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, a decorative fireplace, in-unit laundry and central A/C add to the many desirable features. Prime commuter location with close proximity to multiple T-stations (Green & Orange lines) and MA Pike on/off ramps. Saint Botolph Street on the Back Bay/South End line offers quick access to neighboring Star Market, Prudential Mall shops & restaurants and nearby parks along the Southwest Corridor. Available from June 1st, 2020 - pets considered.* Aug/Sept Tenants will NOT be considered at this time.