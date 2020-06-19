All apartments in Boston
69 St Botolph St.

69 Saint Botolph Street · (617) 861-3630
Location

69 Saint Botolph Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1568 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest suite
Available from June 1st, 2020 - An exquisite Parlor-Duplex situated in the heart of Back Bay. Classic charm meets contemporary design inside this spacious home, beginning with a grand open living & dining area concept with an adjacent kitchen, separated by a granite breakfast-bar, and natural light pouring through the south-facing bay windows. The updated kitchen includes stainless appliances with an abundance of pantry and storage space. Transition downstairs to an additional family room, home office or a "guest suite" with attached full bath. Two bedrooms on the main level including a generous master bedroom with a walk-in closet and pass-thru bath with double vanity. One exclusive parking space included! Recently refinished hardwood floors, high ceilings, a decorative fireplace, in-unit laundry and central A/C add to the many desirable features. Prime commuter location with close proximity to multiple T-stations (Green & Orange lines) and MA Pike on/off ramps. Saint Botolph Street on the Back Bay/South End line offers quick access to neighboring Star Market, Prudential Mall shops & restaurants and nearby parks along the Southwest Corridor. Available from June 1st, 2020 - pets considered.* Aug/Sept Tenants will NOT be considered at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 St Botolph St. have any available units?
69 St Botolph St. has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 69 St Botolph St. have?
Some of 69 St Botolph St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 St Botolph St. currently offering any rent specials?
69 St Botolph St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 St Botolph St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 69 St Botolph St. is pet friendly.
Does 69 St Botolph St. offer parking?
Yes, 69 St Botolph St. does offer parking.
Does 69 St Botolph St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 St Botolph St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 St Botolph St. have a pool?
No, 69 St Botolph St. does not have a pool.
Does 69 St Botolph St. have accessible units?
No, 69 St Botolph St. does not have accessible units.
Does 69 St Botolph St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 St Botolph St. does not have units with dishwashers.
