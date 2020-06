Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Charming, renovated garden level apartment with private entrance and a freshly renovated Bluestone private patio. An open concept living area boasts beautiful Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen offers granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with European glass cabinetry. Bedrooms are large and each has access to the private patio. Bathroom was just updated with a new bathtub, subway tile, and marble countertop. Full size in-unit Washer/Dryer completes this stunning apartment that has easy access to BMC and South End restaurants and shops. Available now or for 6/1 or 7/1 move in.



Terms: One year lease