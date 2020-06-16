All apartments in Boston
65 Lewis St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

65 Lewis St.

65 Lewis Street · (617) 500-1282
Location

65 Lewis Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
media room
new construction
****VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW SAFELY**** BEST DEAL FOR LUXURY IN EAST BOSTON! Brand new construction at the water's edge! OCEAN VIEWS FOR DAYS!! This upper floor 2 bed, 2 bath apartment has sweeping water &amp; city views from every room, offering luxury and city living at its finest. Located at Slip 65 on Clipper Wharf, this property features upgraded hardwoods throughout, superior location in the building, open concept living/kitchen/dining, perfect for entertaining and a cohesive floor plan. Bedrooms offer plentiful closet space and windows with ocean views. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and an ensuite master bathroom complete with double vanity and walk-in shower. In-unit laundry, central heat/AC and 1 garage parking spot available, steps from Maverick Station (1 stop to downtown) and close to beautiful Piers Park and excellent dining options. Building amenities: gym, water-view lounges, courtyard, waterfront grills &amp; fire pits, kayak center, game room, water taxi, dog park, concierge, security and many more. Garage parking available for rent. *central air *elevator building *garage parking *lots of closet space *concierge *open concept layout *UNREAL SUNSET VIEWS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Lewis St. have any available units?
65 Lewis St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 Lewis St. have?
Some of 65 Lewis St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Lewis St. currently offering any rent specials?
65 Lewis St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Lewis St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 Lewis St. is pet friendly.
Does 65 Lewis St. offer parking?
Yes, 65 Lewis St. does offer parking.
Does 65 Lewis St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 Lewis St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Lewis St. have a pool?
No, 65 Lewis St. does not have a pool.
Does 65 Lewis St. have accessible units?
No, 65 Lewis St. does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Lewis St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Lewis St. has units with dishwashers.
