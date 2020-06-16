65 Lewis St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park elevator fire pit gym game room parking pool table bbq/grill garage media room new construction

****VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW SAFELY**** BEST DEAL FOR LUXURY IN EAST BOSTON! Brand new construction at the water's edge! OCEAN VIEWS FOR DAYS!! This upper floor 2 bed, 2 bath apartment has sweeping water & city views from every room, offering luxury and city living at its finest. Located at Slip 65 on Clipper Wharf, this property features upgraded hardwoods throughout, superior location in the building, open concept living/kitchen/dining, perfect for entertaining and a cohesive floor plan. Bedrooms offer plentiful closet space and windows with ocean views. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and an ensuite master bathroom complete with double vanity and walk-in shower. In-unit laundry, central heat/AC and 1 garage parking spot available, steps from Maverick Station (1 stop to downtown) and close to beautiful Piers Park and excellent dining options. Building amenities: gym, water-view lounges, courtyard, waterfront grills & fire pits, kayak center, game room, water taxi, dog park, concierge, security and many more. Garage parking available for rent. *central air *elevator building *garage parking *lots of closet space *concierge *open concept layout *UNREAL SUNSET VIEWS