65 Chestnut Ave.

Amenities
This lovely 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condominium completely gut renovated in 2005 is a rare find in this price range. Walk into a wide open floor plan featuring a sunny living room with a gas fireplace and bow-front windows. This flows into the kitchen, which includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an island with a convenient breakfast bar. Both bedrooms are nearly equal in size and come with ample closet space. The spa-like full bathroom offers double vanity sinks, an oversized soaking tub, and a separate shower. The home features Brazilian cherry wood floors, central air, in-unit laundry, and additional storage in the basement. A single direct access off-street parking space is included in the rent. All this just steps from the T and the best shops/restaurants that Jamaica Plain has to offer. Available September 1st, owner will consider August 1st occupants.