Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:48 PM

65 Chestnut Ave.

65 Chestnut Avenue · (617) 861-3636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

65 Chestnut Avenue, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
This lovely 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condominium completely gut renovated in 2005 is a rare find in this price range. Walk into a wide open floor plan featuring a sunny living room with a gas fireplace and bow-front windows. This flows into the kitchen, which includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an island with a convenient breakfast bar. Both bedrooms are nearly equal in size and come with ample closet space. The spa-like full bathroom offers double vanity sinks, an oversized soaking tub, and a separate shower. The home features Brazilian cherry wood floors, central air, in-unit laundry, and additional storage in the basement. A single direct access off-street parking space is included in the rent. All this just steps from the T and the best shops/restaurants that Jamaica Plain has to offer. Available September 1st, owner will consider August 1st occupants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Chestnut Ave. have any available units?
65 Chestnut Ave. has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 Chestnut Ave. have?
Some of 65 Chestnut Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Chestnut Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
65 Chestnut Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Chestnut Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 65 Chestnut Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 65 Chestnut Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 65 Chestnut Ave. does offer parking.
Does 65 Chestnut Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Chestnut Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Chestnut Ave. have a pool?
No, 65 Chestnut Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 65 Chestnut Ave. have accessible units?
No, 65 Chestnut Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Chestnut Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 Chestnut Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
