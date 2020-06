Amenities

Free April March no broker fee offers welcome / 3D Virtual tour upon request*FREE APRIL RENT! Brand new renovated unit with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathrooms. Unit features stainless steel appliances quartz counter tops central air private deck off of the living room and an in unit washer and dryer. Located in close proximity to the E Train on the Green Line Orange Line Hyde Square Stop