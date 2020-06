Amenities

hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!! Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment on Arlington St in Brighton comes with sleek hardwood floors and natural light throughout the unit. Easy access to public transportation and parking is available. Be sure to check out the virtual tour!! Call or text | dbriggs@eastcoastrealty (dot) com | ( 8 6 0) 4 2 4 - 2 7 8 2



Terms: One year lease