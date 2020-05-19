All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 619 Tremont St Apt 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
619 Tremont St Apt 3
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

619 Tremont St Apt 3

619 Tremont Street · (207) 240-6734
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
South End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

619 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2900 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Exceptional Floor-Through One Bedroom on Tremont Street

Prime location in the heart of the South End on "Restaurant Row". Rare brownstone building abutting the beloved Montgomery Park. Spacious, floor-through, sun-flooded 1 bed, with hardwood floors throughout. Close proximity to Boston Medical and major routes (Pike, 93, Airport) Garage parking nearby. Steps from Back Bay, Copley Place and orange line T stops. Shopping, dining, entertainment and more await. The perfect unit for the South End lifestyle!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5795179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Tremont St Apt 3 have any available units?
619 Tremont St Apt 3 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 Tremont St Apt 3 have?
Some of 619 Tremont St Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Tremont St Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
619 Tremont St Apt 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Tremont St Apt 3 pet-friendly?
No, 619 Tremont St Apt 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 619 Tremont St Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 619 Tremont St Apt 3 does offer parking.
Does 619 Tremont St Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 619 Tremont St Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Tremont St Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 619 Tremont St Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 619 Tremont St Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 619 Tremont St Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Tremont St Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 Tremont St Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 619 Tremont St Apt 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
8 Winter Street
8 Winter Street
Boston, MA 02108
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
Boston East
126 Border Street
Boston, MA 02128
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity