619 Tremont St Apt 3

Available 08/01/20 Exceptional Floor-Through One Bedroom on Tremont Street



Prime location in the heart of the South End on "Restaurant Row". Rare brownstone building abutting the beloved Montgomery Park. Spacious, floor-through, sun-flooded 1 bed, with hardwood floors throughout. Close proximity to Boston Medical and major routes (Pike, 93, Airport) Garage parking nearby. Steps from Back Bay, Copley Place and orange line T stops. Shopping, dining, entertainment and more await. The perfect unit for the South End lifestyle!



No Pets Allowed



