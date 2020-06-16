6 Walbridge St

Amenities

Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) Move in AUGUST 1st - there is NO broker's fee! Just first & last to move in! Immense sunny 1 bedroom with heat hot water included, NO BROKER'S FEE! Save so much money, big living room, spacious bedroom fits a king size bed and desk easily, big bathroom, large spacious kitchen w ample cabinet/counter space, Laundry in the basement of the building, one cat is allowed, parking is free on-street with a permit or $175-$200/month in the area for a private spot. Located in Allston next to the Allston street T stop, walk to all the bars on Harvard Avenue. Borders brookline as well, tons of shops and restaurants in the area, quick T ride to Brighton, Boston College, Coolidge corner, Packard's corner, Hynes, Fenway, Kenmore, Boston University BU, Longwood medical, Downtown, Midtown, Copley, Back Bay and more. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.