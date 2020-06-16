All apartments in Boston
6 Walbridge St
Last updated June 21 2020 at 11:39 PM

6 Walbridge St

6 Walbridge Street · (781) 243-5747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6 Walbridge Street, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) Move in AUGUST 1st - there is NO broker's fee! Just first &amp; last to move in! Immense sunny 1 bedroom with heat hot water included, NO BROKER'S FEE! Save so much money, big living room, spacious bedroom fits a king size bed and desk easily, big bathroom, large spacious kitchen w ample cabinet/counter space, Laundry in the basement of the building, one cat is allowed, parking is free on-street with a permit or $175-$200/month in the area for a private spot. Located in Allston next to the Allston street T stop, walk to all the bars on Harvard Avenue. Borders brookline as well, tons of shops and restaurants in the area, quick T ride to Brighton, Boston College, Coolidge corner, Packard's corner, Hynes, Fenway, Kenmore, Boston University BU, Longwood medical, Downtown, Midtown, Copley, Back Bay and more. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Walbridge St have any available units?
6 Walbridge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Walbridge St have?
Some of 6 Walbridge St's amenities include hardwood floors, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Walbridge St currently offering any rent specials?
6 Walbridge St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Walbridge St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Walbridge St is pet friendly.
Does 6 Walbridge St offer parking?
Yes, 6 Walbridge St does offer parking.
Does 6 Walbridge St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Walbridge St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Walbridge St have a pool?
No, 6 Walbridge St does not have a pool.
Does 6 Walbridge St have accessible units?
No, 6 Walbridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Walbridge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Walbridge St does not have units with dishwashers.
