Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

BIG BIG BIG 4 bed 2 bath in Brighton,. Super easy access to Storrow Dr and Mass Pike Unit is carpeted and has a bunch of ceilings fans as well as central C 4 large bedrooms 2 full bathrooms Updated kitchen with pretty skylight Gas heat not included Cat ok NO FEE Student ok Please contact Alex for more info!



Terms: One year lease