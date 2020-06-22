56 Neponset Ave Unit 2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 09/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the second floor in a two-family house located in Roslindale. Unit features a living room, modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. An additional that can be used as a study room or an office. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. In-unit laundry. Central A/C. Easy access to the public transportation, restaurants, stores and shops. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable. 2 Parking spaces included in the rent.



(RLNE5834284)