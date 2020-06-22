All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

56 Neponset Ave Unit 2

56 Neponset Avenue · (617) 751-5119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

56 Neponset Avenue, Boston, MA 02131
Forest Hills - Woodbourne

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $3300 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the second floor in a two-family house located in Roslindale. Unit features a living room, modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. An additional that can be used as a study room or an office. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. In-unit laundry. Central A/C. Easy access to the public transportation, restaurants, stores and shops. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable. 2 Parking spaces included in the rent.

(RLNE5834284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Neponset Ave Unit 2 have any available units?
56 Neponset Ave Unit 2 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 Neponset Ave Unit 2 have?
Some of 56 Neponset Ave Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Neponset Ave Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
56 Neponset Ave Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Neponset Ave Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 56 Neponset Ave Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 56 Neponset Ave Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 56 Neponset Ave Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 56 Neponset Ave Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 Neponset Ave Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Neponset Ave Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 56 Neponset Ave Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 56 Neponset Ave Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 56 Neponset Ave Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Neponset Ave Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Neponset Ave Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
