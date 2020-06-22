56 Neponset Ave Unit 2

Amenities
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the second floor in a two-family house located in Roslindale. Unit features a living room, modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. An additional that can be used as a study room or an office. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. In-unit laundry. Central A/C. Easy access to the public transportation, restaurants, stores and shops. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable. 2 Parking spaces included in the rent.
(RLNE5834284)