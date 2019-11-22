All apartments in Boston
56 Clearway St Apt 8
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

56 Clearway St Apt 8

56 Clearway Street · (617) 875-3436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

56 Clearway Street, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $4300 · Avail. Jul 1

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 07/01/20 NO BROKER FEE!!!! Awesome 3 Bed 1 Bath unit in a Prime Back Bay location. Laundry in unit, modern open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, refinished hardwood floors, large windows with lots of sunlight and in an AMAZING location. Close to the Pru, Berklee, Conservatory, Symphony, Whole Foods, public transportation, and so much more- call me today to set up your showing!

Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5507191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Clearway St Apt 8 have any available units?
56 Clearway St Apt 8 has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 Clearway St Apt 8 have?
Some of 56 Clearway St Apt 8's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Clearway St Apt 8 currently offering any rent specials?
56 Clearway St Apt 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Clearway St Apt 8 pet-friendly?
No, 56 Clearway St Apt 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 56 Clearway St Apt 8 offer parking?
No, 56 Clearway St Apt 8 does not offer parking.
Does 56 Clearway St Apt 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 Clearway St Apt 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Clearway St Apt 8 have a pool?
No, 56 Clearway St Apt 8 does not have a pool.
Does 56 Clearway St Apt 8 have accessible units?
No, 56 Clearway St Apt 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Clearway St Apt 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 Clearway St Apt 8 has units with dishwashers.
