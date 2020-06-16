558 Columbus Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Located on desirable Columbus Avenue, this fully renovated, FULLY FURNISHED unit is a rarity in one of Boston's most beautiful neighborhoods! Thoughtful, extensive 2017 renovation yields max storage and living space. central air, in-unit laundry, and roof rights with plumbing, gas, and electrical hookups installed. Property features an abundance of storage. Built in cabinetry, a second row of cabinets in kitchen, an over-sized coat closet, in addition to a large closet in bedroom. The bathroom has floor to ceiling shelving. Kitchen features Bosch appliances, under-mount cabinet lighting, and built in microwave vents to the outside. Cabinet above fridge fits TWO suitcases, and there is storage under kitchen island. Former sleeping loft space has an operable skylight. Ideal location and just steps to restaurants, the orange line, the southwest corridor, and Back Bay. OWNER IS PAYING FOR ALL UTILITIES. Available Sep 1 - but August 1 could work as well.