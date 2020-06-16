All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

558 Columbus Ave

558 Columbus Avenue · (617) 861-3636
Location

558 Columbus Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located on desirable Columbus Avenue, this fully renovated, FULLY FURNISHED unit is a rarity in one of Boston's most beautiful neighborhoods! Thoughtful, extensive 2017 renovation yields max storage and living space. central air, in-unit laundry, and roof rights with plumbing, gas, and electrical hookups installed. Property features an abundance of storage. Built in cabinetry, a second row of cabinets in kitchen, an over-sized coat closet, in addition to a large closet in bedroom. The bathroom has floor to ceiling shelving. Kitchen features Bosch appliances, under-mount cabinet lighting, and built in microwave vents to the outside. Cabinet above fridge fits TWO suitcases, and there is storage under kitchen island. Former sleeping loft space has an operable skylight. Ideal location and just steps to restaurants, the orange line, the southwest corridor, and Back Bay. OWNER IS PAYING FOR ALL UTILITIES. Available Sep 1 - but August 1 could work as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 Columbus Ave have any available units?
558 Columbus Ave has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 558 Columbus Ave have?
Some of 558 Columbus Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 Columbus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
558 Columbus Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 Columbus Ave pet-friendly?
No, 558 Columbus Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 558 Columbus Ave offer parking?
No, 558 Columbus Ave does not offer parking.
Does 558 Columbus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 558 Columbus Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 Columbus Ave have a pool?
No, 558 Columbus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 558 Columbus Ave have accessible units?
No, 558 Columbus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 558 Columbus Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 558 Columbus Ave has units with dishwashers.
