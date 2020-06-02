54 Saint Germain St.

Amenities
Charming Back Bay location. Exposed Brick, Fireplace. Air Conditioning In Unit. Fully Equipped Kitchen with Upgraded Appliances & Dishwasher. Round Front Brownstone building with Private Deck! Oversized Bedroom with Expansive Closet Space. Steps to Prudential Center, Copley Square & Newbury Street. Card Operated Laundry on site. Quiet One-Way Street. Professionally Managed Building with On-Site 24 Property Management & Maintenance. Close to Multiple MBTA Stations (Green & Orange Lines). Easy Access to Mass Pike, Storrow Drive, Commuter Rails & Amtrak.
Terms: One year lease