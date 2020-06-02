All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:01 PM

534 Commonwealth Ave.

534 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 744-4733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

534 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
This a great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Kenmore. The apartment features Central Air Conditioning,Dishwasher,Disposal,Elevator In Building,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Building,Microwave,Stainless Steel Appliances and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
534 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 Commonwealth Ave. have?
Some of 534 Commonwealth Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
534 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 Commonwealth Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 534 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 534 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 534 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 534 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 534 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 534 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 Commonwealth Ave. has units with dishwashers.
