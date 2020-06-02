This a great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Kenmore. The apartment features Central Air Conditioning,Dishwasher,Disposal,Elevator In Building,Hardwood Floors,Laundry in Building,Microwave,Stainless Steel Appliances and more!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 534 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
534 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 Commonwealth Ave. have?
Some of 534 Commonwealth Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
534 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 Commonwealth Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 534 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 534 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 534 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 534 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 534 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 534 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 Commonwealth Ave. has units with dishwashers.