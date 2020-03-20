All apartments in Boston
53 N Washington
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

53 N Washington

53 North Washington Street · (617) 633-7477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

53 North Washington Street, Boston, MA 02114
North End

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1b · Avail. now

$2,850

Studio · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
This modern, sunny, large studio loft is located in Boston's historic North End. This studio feels more like a one bedroom unit and features high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, central heat & A/C, and in-unit laundry! The building also offers a gym for the residents! Enjoy local restaurants and shops all within walking distance. A commuter's dream with easy access to North Station green line T, commuter rail, Haymarket orange line T, & the 93 highway. The unit is vacant and easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 N Washington have any available units?
53 N Washington has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 N Washington have?
Some of 53 N Washington's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 N Washington currently offering any rent specials?
53 N Washington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 N Washington pet-friendly?
No, 53 N Washington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 53 N Washington offer parking?
No, 53 N Washington does not offer parking.
Does 53 N Washington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 N Washington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 N Washington have a pool?
No, 53 N Washington does not have a pool.
Does 53 N Washington have accessible units?
No, 53 N Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 53 N Washington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 N Washington has units with dishwashers.
