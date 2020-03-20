53 N Washington

Amenities

This modern, sunny, large studio loft is located in Boston's historic North End. This studio feels more like a one bedroom unit and features high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, central heat & A/C, and in-unit laundry! The building also offers a gym for the residents! Enjoy local restaurants and shops all within walking distance. A commuter's dream with easy access to North Station green line T, commuter rail, Haymarket orange line T, & the 93 highway. The unit is vacant and easy to show!