Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

53 East Springfield St.

53 East Springfield Street · (516) 761-9354
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

53 East Springfield Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
South End...East Springfield St. at Harrison Ave...Charming floor through second floor 1 bed/1 bath plus study with private deck ,high ceilings, recently refinished original pinewood floors and original marble fireplace available for rent July 1st. Beautiful bow front windows allow for ample sunlight. Study works perfect for a home office/library or guest bed. Kitchen features a Chefs counter, a dishwasher, and brand new cabinets(to be installed by end of the month). Bedroom features a ton of closet space and en suite bathroom, which was recently renovated, with claw foot tub and a washer and dryer combo unit. Landlord is willing to provide two air conditioning units for incoming tenants. ***Floors in bedroom will be refinished to match rest of apartment flooring** No pets. Heat and Hot Water is included in the monthly rent. Available July 1 $2,900.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 East Springfield St. have any available units?
53 East Springfield St. has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 53 East Springfield St. have?
Some of 53 East Springfield St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 East Springfield St. currently offering any rent specials?
53 East Springfield St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 East Springfield St. pet-friendly?
No, 53 East Springfield St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 53 East Springfield St. offer parking?
No, 53 East Springfield St. does not offer parking.
Does 53 East Springfield St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 East Springfield St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 East Springfield St. have a pool?
No, 53 East Springfield St. does not have a pool.
Does 53 East Springfield St. have accessible units?
No, 53 East Springfield St. does not have accessible units.
Does 53 East Springfield St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 East Springfield St. has units with dishwashers.
