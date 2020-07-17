53 East Springfield St.

Amenities

South End...East Springfield St. at Harrison Ave...Charming floor through second floor 1 bed/1 bath plus study with private deck ,high ceilings, recently refinished original pinewood floors and original marble fireplace available for rent July 1st. Beautiful bow front windows allow for ample sunlight. Study works perfect for a home office/library or guest bed. Kitchen features a Chefs counter, a dishwasher, and brand new cabinets(to be installed by end of the month). Bedroom features a ton of closet space and en suite bathroom, which was recently renovated, with claw foot tub and a washer and dryer combo unit. Landlord is willing to provide two air conditioning units for incoming tenants. ***Floors in bedroom will be refinished to match rest of apartment flooring** No pets. Heat and Hot Water is included in the monthly rent. Available July 1 $2,900.



Terms: One year lease