Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

529 E 8th St. #2 Available 09/01/20 Spacious and renovated 2 bed/2 bath duplex condo with water views!! - Recently renovated 2 bed 2 bath duplex condo (top 2 floors) overlooking I st beach.

Features include a private deck, in unit laundry, 2 full bathrooms, large renovated kitchen with granite tops, cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, and a breakfast bar, 2 full bathrooms with marble and tile, cathedral ceilings, hardwood flooring, central heating and cooling.



Great location steps to beach, parks, and public transit. Easy commute to downtown Boston, walk to bars, restaurants, and castle island.



No smoking. Good credit. Pets OK.

First month rent, Security deposit, and broker fee required.



Zachary H

Listing Agent

Dependable Real Estate Inc

Email: zachary@dependablere.com

zhall@rpmboston.com

C: 617.553.4717



(RLNE3891292)