Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:25 AM

529 E 8th St. #2

529 East Eighth Street · (617) 522-0099
Location

529 East Eighth Street, Boston, MA 02127
Telegraph Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 529 E 8th St. #2 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
529 E 8th St. #2 Available 09/01/20 Spacious and renovated 2 bed/2 bath duplex condo with water views!! - Recently renovated 2 bed 2 bath duplex condo (top 2 floors) overlooking I st beach.
Features include a private deck, in unit laundry, 2 full bathrooms, large renovated kitchen with granite tops, cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, and a breakfast bar, 2 full bathrooms with marble and tile, cathedral ceilings, hardwood flooring, central heating and cooling.

Great location steps to beach, parks, and public transit. Easy commute to downtown Boston, walk to bars, restaurants, and castle island.

No smoking. Good credit. Pets OK.
First month rent, Security deposit, and broker fee required.

Zachary H
Listing Agent
Dependable Real Estate Inc
Email: zachary@dependablere.com
zhall@rpmboston.com
C: 617.553.4717

(RLNE3891292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 E 8th St. #2 have any available units?
529 E 8th St. #2 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 E 8th St. #2 have?
Some of 529 E 8th St. #2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 E 8th St. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
529 E 8th St. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 E 8th St. #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 E 8th St. #2 is pet friendly.
Does 529 E 8th St. #2 offer parking?
No, 529 E 8th St. #2 does not offer parking.
Does 529 E 8th St. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 E 8th St. #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 E 8th St. #2 have a pool?
No, 529 E 8th St. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 529 E 8th St. #2 have accessible units?
No, 529 E 8th St. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 529 E 8th St. #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 E 8th St. #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
