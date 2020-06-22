All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 520 Harrison Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
520 Harrison Avenue
Last updated June 22 2020 at 8:50 AM

520 Harrison Avenue

520 Harrison Avenue · (508) 243-7477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
South End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

520 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
yoga
520 Harrison Avenue Apt #401, Boston, MA 02118 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. *No Broker Fee**Virtual Tour Available* This large 2 Bed 2 Bath SOWA apartment is located in an elevator building, a short distance from many of Boston's best restaurants, Whole Foods, Core Power Yoga, and much more. The apartment features Central Air Conditioning, In-Unit Laundry, and updated kitchen, and hardwood floors. Several large closes and plenty of natural light. Parking pay be available for rent for an additional fee. [ Published 22-Jun-20 / ID 3590190 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Harrison Avenue have any available units?
520 Harrison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Harrison Avenue have?
Some of 520 Harrison Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Harrison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
520 Harrison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Harrison Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Harrison Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 520 Harrison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 520 Harrison Avenue does offer parking.
Does 520 Harrison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Harrison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Harrison Avenue have a pool?
No, 520 Harrison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 520 Harrison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 520 Harrison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Harrison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Harrison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 520 Harrison Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln
Boston, MA 02210
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
Boston, MA 02135
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity