Amenities
520 Harrison Avenue Apt #401, Boston, MA 02118 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Zack Harwood, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (508) 243-7477. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. *No Broker Fee**Virtual Tour Available* This large 2 Bed 2 Bath SOWA apartment is located in an elevator building, a short distance from many of Boston's best restaurants, Whole Foods, Core Power Yoga, and much more. The apartment features Central Air Conditioning, In-Unit Laundry, and updated kitchen, and hardwood floors. Several large closes and plenty of natural light. Parking pay be available for rent for an additional fee. [ Published 22-Jun-20 / ID 3590190 ]