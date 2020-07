Amenities

Beautiful two-bedroom apartment for rent starting 5/1. This unit is located on the third floor in a Columbus Ave Brownstone and offers great views from over eight windows on three sides of the unit along with amazing light. The kitchen is fully applianced and opens onto the living area, making it great for entertaining. The bedrooms are a good size and comfortable very good in size and both have large closets. Laundry in unit and central heating and cooling is the icing on the cake for this beautiful South End Rental. Roof Top area for pure relaxation coupled with spectacular views !!!



Terms: One year lease