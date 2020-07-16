51 Queensberry St 10

Amenities
Unit 10 Available 09/01/20 NO FEE - Updated Luxury One Bed - Fenway - Property Id: 314682
No broker's fee - this updated one bedroom unit offers great amenities and clean finishes at an affordable price in the heart of the Fenway region. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and large closets are bathed in plenty of sunlight, all located conveniently with excellent access to bars, restaurants, Longwood, Back Bay, and more. Available now - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today! Virtual tour available upon request.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/51-queensberry-st-boston-ma-unit-10/314682
Property Id 314682
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5959929)