Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

51 Queensberry St 10

51 Queensberry St · (207) 356-1327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

51 Queensberry St, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 10 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 10 Available 09/01/20 NO FEE - Updated Luxury One Bed - Fenway - Property Id: 314682

No broker's fee - this updated one bedroom unit offers great amenities and clean finishes at an affordable price in the heart of the Fenway region. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and large closets are bathed in plenty of sunlight, all located conveniently with excellent access to bars, restaurants, Longwood, Back Bay, and more. Available now - reach out to Roy Donnelly at Kingston Real Estate today! Virtual tour available upon request.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/51-queensberry-st-boston-ma-unit-10/314682
Property Id 314682

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5959929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Queensberry St 10 have any available units?
51 Queensberry St 10 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Queensberry St 10 have?
Some of 51 Queensberry St 10's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Queensberry St 10 currently offering any rent specials?
51 Queensberry St 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Queensberry St 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 Queensberry St 10 is pet friendly.
Does 51 Queensberry St 10 offer parking?
No, 51 Queensberry St 10 does not offer parking.
Does 51 Queensberry St 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Queensberry St 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Queensberry St 10 have a pool?
No, 51 Queensberry St 10 does not have a pool.
Does 51 Queensberry St 10 have accessible units?
No, 51 Queensberry St 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Queensberry St 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Queensberry St 10 has units with dishwashers.
